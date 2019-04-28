IS chief Baghdadi appears for first time in 5 years in propaganda video

US President Donald Trump is complaining that the New York Times has apologized for printing an anti-Semitic cartoon last week, but has not apologized for publishing “fake and corrupt” news items about him.

In a tweet, the US president says the paper has “reached the lowest level of ‘journalism.'”

The New York Times has apologized for the terrible Anti-Semitic Cartoon, but they haven’t apologized to me for this or all of the Fake and Corrupt news they print on a daily basis. They have reached the lowest level of “journalism,” and certainly a low point in @nytimes history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019

The cartoon, which appeared in the international edition on Thursday, depicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump — who was wearing a yarmulke.

The newspaper apologized for the cartoon over the weekend, saying: “The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it.”