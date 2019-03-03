Israel bans senior Islamic cleric from entering Aqsa Mosque
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

4:20 pm

Meretz to open campaign headquarters dedicated to Arab Israeli outreach

The Meretz party will be opening a new campaign headquarters this evening in the central city of Kafr Kassem in an effort to reach Arab Israeli voters.

The unveiling will be attended by the chair of the left-wing party, Tamar Zandberg, along with MK Isawi Frej.

4:16 pm

Australian Jewish group expresses ‘horror’ at online anti-Semitic harassment

An Australian Jewish organization has expressed “horror” at what it says has been a torrent of anti-Semitic online abuse directed at its chairman following a successful campaign last month to prevent British conspiracy theorist David Icke from entering the country.

Icke, who denies widespread charges of anti-Semitism and believes the world is run by giant shape-shifting reptiles, was due to start a speaking tour in major Australian cities.

Australian media confirmed on February 20 that his visa had been canceled on “character grounds,” following a campaign by opposition Labour MP Tim Watts, who blasted him as a Holocaust denier, and by the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), a local Jewish anti-discrimination group.

A former professional soccer player, Icke worked for the BBC as a sports broadcaster before leaving in 1990.

— with AFP

4:07 pm

Abbas to spend today, tomorrow in Iraq in diplomatic visit

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim writes on Twitter that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will be visiting Iraq today and tomorrow.

Majdi al-Khaldi, Abbas’s senior diplomatic adviser, confirms the trip to The Times of Israel.

— Adam Rasgon

3:40 pm

Israel bans senior Islamic cleric from entering Aqsa Mosque

Police have banned several Islamic officials appointed by Jordan from entering the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, following clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli authorities in recent weeks.

Abdel Azeem Salhab, the highest-ranking official in the Jordanian-run council overseeing the site, says that police handed him and two other Palestinian officials the order on Sunday.

Salhab says police informed him the ban was because of his role in opening the Golden Gate area, which has been closed by Israeli court order since 2003.

Jordan’s Religious Affairs Minister Abdel Nasser Abu Albasal condemns the Israeli decision as “a new escalation” meant to disrupt the council’s work.

— AP

3:37 pm

800 Palestinians allowed to exit Gaza for Mecca pilgrimage

Some 800 Palestinians cross from the Gaza Strip into Egypt on their initial stage of a pilgrimage to Mecca, the first time since 2014 Egyptian authorities have granted visas for such a trip.

The pilgrims left at around dawn and were to be met by buses on the Egyptian side to bring them to Cairo’s airport, from where they would fly to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, said a Palestinian official at the Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip.

Fifteen Gazans among the 800 were not authorized to cross, according to a Palestinian security official at Rafah, without providing the reasons.

Security sources on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing have confirmed it was the first such permission for the Muslim umrah pilgrimage since the start of Egyptian military operations in northern Sinai in 2014.

Umrah is the lesser pilgrimage to Mecca that can be completed throughout the year, as opposed to the annual hajj pilgrimage.

Around 2,500 pilgrims are authorized annually to leave Gaza via Egypt for the hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam that Muslims must undertake at least once in their lifetime.

— AFP

3:34 pm

Syria force pounds holdout IS village

Kurdish-led forces backed by US warplanes are raining artillery fire and air strikes Sunday on besieged and outgunned jihadists making a desperate last stand in a remote Syrian village.

Islamic State group fighters holed up in Baghouz, the last dreg of the once-sprawling “caliphate” that their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed in 2014, are responding with small arms fire as the Syrian Democratic Forces advances.

AFP reporters near the front line have seen fireworks-like explosions lighting up the sky over the eastern Syrian farming village after an airstrike hit an underground ammunition depot.

The jihadists’ last redoubt was said to be about half a square kilometer in size a week ago and it shrank even further with the last few hours of fighting.

— AFP

3:20 pm

Settler council has continued funneling funds to NGO led by right-wing MK, despite ombudsman’s objection

The Binyamin Regional Council has continued to funnel public funds to an NGO headed by Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich, which earlier this year established an illegal outpost where the Amona wildcat community once stood. This funding came despite the fact that the state comptroller issued a report castigating the municipality and ordered it to halt such dealings, Haaretz reports.

The Hebrew daily reveals that the Binyamin Regional Council transferred NIS 300,000 ($82,610) to Horizon for Settlement in July 2018. In November 2017, State Comptroller Yosef Shapira expressed “grave concern” that the West Bank’s largest regional settlement council rigged tenders to award public funds to right-wing NGOs tied to Smotrich.

2:57 pm

Eurovision ticket marketing frozen due to irregularities in sales process

The sale of tickets for the May Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv has been suspended until further notice after organizers suspected irregularities and problems in the sale process, Hebrew media reports.

2:46 pm

Police: Soldier attempts to pass security check at train station without showing ID, is beaten

Police say an IDF soldier out of uniform was beaten after he refused to show his army ID upon entering the Beersheba train station and attempted to run through the security check instead.

Officers apprehended the soldier and one of them shoved the butt of his weapon into the head of the suspect.

2:25 pm

Likud axed campaign field organizer over ties to wife of journalist critical of PM — report

The Likud party fired one of its campaign field organizers upon learning that he is a good friend of the wife of a prominent journalist who has written extensively about Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged corrupt dealings as premier, the Haaretz daily reports.

Nadav Doani had been hired to run campaign operations on the day of elections, but when rumors began to swirl about his friendship with Hila Caspit, the wife of Maariv reporter Ben Caspit, he was quickly axed from the position, Haaretz says.

2:25 pm

Netanyahu condemns attack on French synagogue memorial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out against an attack on a Holocaust memorial in the French city of Strasbourg.

Netanyahu condemns the “horrific, anti-Semitic” defacing of a monument marking the site of a synagogue destroyed by the Nazis in 1940.

French police on Saturday launched an investigation of the incident, in which a heavy memorial stone was moved off its base in the eastern city. The incident comes amid a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in France in recent months, including spray-painting of swastikas on around 80 Jewish gravestones last month.

Netanyahu calls upon “all leaders of enlightened countries to join in denouncing it in a systematic and continuous fashion. The first way to combat anti-Semitism is to denounce, to condemn it unequivocally.”

— AP

2:07 pm

Senior UK Labour official: Party is not ‘institutionally’ anti-Semitic

A senior lawmaker for Britain’s Labour party says that while the faction does have a minor problem with anti-Semitism, it is not institutional.

MP John McDonnell’s remarks come as an internal row brewed within the Labour party on how to deal with complaints of internal anti-Semitism experienced by members.

While admitting that there “clearly there is a problem,” McDonnell tells the Sky News television station that “I reject outright that Labor is institutionally anti-Semitic.”

He says figures show that only 0.1% of members have been involved in anti-Semitic incidents.

“It’s a tiny number but it’s still a problem,” he says. “I do not want one anti-Semite in our party, I do not want one piece of evidence of someone being anti-Semitic. We’ve got to eradicate it from our party.”

— Stuart Winer

2:06 pm

Palestinian suspect in Ori Ansbacher’s murder to be charged in coming days

State prosecutors inform the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court that they intend to indict Arafat Irfaiya for the murder of Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher in the coming days.

The court has agreed to extend the remand of the suspected Palestinian terrorist until Thursday in preparation for the indictment.

Authorities say they are seeking to prosecute Irfaiya for murder in the context of a terrorist act, in addition to a charge of rape, but have yet to formally file charges.

He has remained behind bars since his arrest on February 8, a day after Ansbacher’s murder.

