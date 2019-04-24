The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Saudi Arabia says no immediate plan to raise oil output after Iran waivers end
Saudi Arabia does not plan to immediately raise oil output after the United States ends sanction exemptions for buyers of Iranian crude, energy minister Khalid al-Falih says.
“(Global) inventories are continuing to rise despite what’s happening in Venezuela and tightening sanctions on Iran,” Falih tells a finance conference in Riyadh.
“So I don’t see the need to do anything immediately.”
New Zealand and France leaders to host meeting calling for end to online terror
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she and French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting in Paris next month seeking to eliminate acts of violent extremism and terrorism from being shown online.
Ardern says she and Macron will ask world leaders and chief executives of technology companies to agree to a pledge called the “Christchurch Call,” named after the New Zealand city where dozens of people were killed in attacks on mosques last month.
Ardern doesn’t release any details of the pledge, saying they are still being developed.
She says she has been talking with representatives from companies including Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Google along with world leaders and feels they could reach consensus by keeping the pledge tightly focused.
“This isn’t about freedom of speech,” Ardern says. “It’s specifically focused on eradicating those extreme acts of terrorism online.”
Israel ‘regrets’ Polish effigy burning, ‘encouraged’ by authorities’ reaction
Israel expresses “regret” over an anti-Semitic incident last Friday in Poland in which a crowd beat, hanged, beheaded and burned an effigy of Judas Iscariot — Jesus’ betrayer — which was given a hooked nose and a hat and sidecurls typical of an ultra-Orthodox Jew.
“We regret the anti-Semitic incident in the village of Pruchnik during the festival of Easter, but are encouraged by the firm reaction by the Polish church, authorities and senior officials in Poland’s government,” the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.
The country’s Catholic Church has denounced the ritual, and the local province of Jaroslaw has opened a criminal investigation.
