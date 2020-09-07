Israeli ambassador being investigated for sexual harassment — report

The state comptroller has received a complaint by senior law enforcement officials, reportedly backed up by extensive documentation, which alleges that police covered up a serious conflict of interest by one of the investigators into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, Channel 12 reports.

According to the report, Superintendent Avi Rotenberg did not disclose to his superiors that he was in an extramarital relationship with Judy Nir-Mozes, the sister of Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes who has a stake in the paper.

The report says Rotenberg was closely involved in the investigations into Sara Netanyahu’s spending, even as Nir-Mozes spoke out frequently against the premier’s wife. Later, it says, he was asked by his superiors whether there was a conflict in his investigating Arnon Mozes and Netanyahu in the so-called Case 2000, over which both now face criminal charges of bribery. He demurred and did not reveal their relationship.

The report says Roni Ritman, who led the Lahav 443 anti-corruption unit, eventually learned of the connection, and failed to report it to the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department. The connection was only related to the unit — which investigates alleged wrongdoing by police officers — later, when Rotenberg’s wife approached police and warned she would go public with the information.

The Justice Ministry unit was “dismayed” and said it must be investigated.

But then-state prosecutor Shai Nitzan let the case sit, and prosecutors later concluded that despite the connection, there was no reason to investigate Rotenberg, since there was no indication he worked to benefit Nir-Mozes during the course of the investigation.

The TV report says the PIID was prevented from investigating over fears that the information would leak and benefit Netanyahu. In 2018, the head of the PIID was replaced and months later, the case was closed.

The television report alleges a widespread cover-up by police and the state prosecution on the conflict of interest by a key investigator.

But all those accused in the report deny the allegations.

Rotenberg, who is now a lawyer in a private firm, says in response: “There was no connection between my acquaintance with Judy Nir-Mozes and the way the investigation was handled, without any agenda.” He also says he was never exposed to the materials of Case 2000, namely the recordings of Netanyahu and Mozes.

The state prosecution calls the allegation “baseless lies.”