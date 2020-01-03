Israeli embassies, IDF raise alert levels as Iran threatens revenge attacks

The Defense Ministry has put Israeli embassies and offices on “high alert” worldwide in the wake of the US killing in Iraq of Qassem Soleimani and amid Iranian threats of revenge against the US and Israel, Channel 13 news reports.

Security has also been bolstered at Israeli legations deemed to be in locations regarded as “sensitive,” the TV report says.

The Israeli army has also raised its alert levels. The Hermon ski site near the Israel-Syria boder is being kept closed, but no special instructions have been issued to northern Israeli residents.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett earlier Friday convened a meeting in Tel Aviv of security and intelligence chiefs to deal with the possible repercussions of the Soleimani killing.