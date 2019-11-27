Israeli envoy to Myanmar wishes ‘good luck!’ to team contesting genocide case

Israel’s ambassador to Myanmar Ronen Gilor wishes good luck to the legal team contesting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over the country’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims two years ago that set off their exodus to Bangladesh.

“We’re hoping for a good decision and good luck!” Ronen Gilor posts on Twitter earlier today according to Haaretz.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Myanmar’s military has been accused of carrying out mass rapes, killings and arsons against Rohingya during a counterinsurgency campaign initiated in western Myanmar in August 2017 after rebel attacks.

Despite widespread condemnation, Israel remains on friendly terms with Myanmar and has remained relatively silent on what even the US Holocaust Memorial Museum has called “compelling evidence” of genocide in the country that straddles South and Southeast Asia.