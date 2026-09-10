Katz again threatens ‘powerful response’ if Iran attacks Israel

Defense Minister Israel Katz again warns that any attack on Israel from Iran will be met with a “powerful response.”

In recent weeks, Iran has launched dozens of ballistic missiles at US targets in Israel’s eastern neighbor, Jordan.

“Given the possibility that, due to the economic stranglehold and heavy pressure Iran is under, they may decide to act against Israel, I once again warn the Iranian leadership: Any attack on Israel, for any reason and in any place, will be met with a powerful response, one that will inflict severe damage on Iran that it has never suffered before, including to its main energy facilities, which provide resources and capabilities to the Iranian war and terror apparatus, and to harming the citizens of the State of Israel,” Katz says in a video statement.