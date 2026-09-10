Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza to shut for Rosh Hashanah

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:13 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A view of the the US-led International Stabilization Force base near Kerem Shalom on the border with the Gaza Strip, August 12, 2026. (Tsafrir Abayov/FLASH90)
A view of the the US-led International Stabilization Force base near Kerem Shalom on the border with the Gaza Strip, August 12, 2026. (Tsafrir Abayov/FLASH90)

Israel will close the Kerem Shalom Crossing with the Gaza Strip on Sunday for Rosh Hashanah, authorities announce.

In a statement, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories says that despite the closure, aid will still be collected from the Gazan side of the crossing on the Jewish New Year.

After Sunday, the crossing will “continue to operate at a stable volume to meet the needs identified by the international community, with hundreds of aid trucks entering Gaza daily,” COGAT adds.

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