Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza to shut for Rosh Hashanah
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Israel will close the Kerem Shalom Crossing with the Gaza Strip on Sunday for Rosh Hashanah, authorities announce.
In a statement, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories says that despite the closure, aid will still be collected from the Gazan side of the crossing on the Jewish New Year.
After Sunday, the crossing will “continue to operate at a stable volume to meet the needs identified by the international community, with hundreds of aid trucks entering Gaza daily,” COGAT adds.
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