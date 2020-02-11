Knesset plenary to hold vote on MK Haim Katz’s immunity bid next Monday

The Knesset announces that it will hold a plenary vote next Monday on Likud MK Haim Katz’s request for parliamentary immunity from a criminal probe into charges of fraud and breach of trust.

The former welfare minister is facing the charges for allegedly advancing a bill on corporate bond repayment pushed by a financial consultant who was also his close friend and financial adviser, and which benefited Katz financially once it became law. Katz is also accused of concealing those conflicts of interest.

The plenary vote comes after the Knesset House Committee voted in favor of granting Katz immunity.