Lapid: Gantz must be willing to advance ‘all the way’ with anti-PM legislation

The cabinet will convene on Saturday night to approve the rolling back of some coronavirus restrictions in order to restart the economy.

According to Channel 12, the measures set to be approved include:

1. Some stores are to be allowed to reopen, including home furnishings; electrical; books; office supplies; computers; opticians; laundries, and maybe hairdressers under certain conditions. Clothing and toy stores will stay closed. Shops will be required to register clients via a Health Ministry application, limit the number of people allowed in at a time, and keep staff at a distance from shoppers.

2. Most workers in the manufacture and service industries will be allowed back to work, though they will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing along with other limitations.

3. Restrictions will be rolled back to allow baby-sitters to look after three kids at a time from more than one family.

4. Outdoor prayers for up to 10 are to be allowed, provided social distancing is followed.

5. Special Education programs will be allowed to return to functioning with groups of three children.

6. Sport activity will be allowed in pairs as far as 500 meters from one’s home. Basketball and soccer will not be allowed at this stage.

The ministers are also slated to approve a measure allowing police to hand out fines to those who don’t wear masks outside. For the past week, there has been a requirement to wear masks in pubic but police have not been certified to fine those who refuse to do so.

These are the likely measures, the TV report stresses, but are still subject to change.