Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Lapid says ready to enter talks for constitution, but adds PM might be ‘bluffing’

27 March 2023, 8:49 pm Edit
Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid addresses a protest outside the Knesset against the government's planned judicial overhaul, on March 27, 2023. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid addresses a protest outside the Knesset against the government's planned judicial overhaul, on March 27, 2023. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid expresses doubt about the genuineness of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s delay of the judicial overhaul legislation, saying dialogue for an agreed reform must end with a constitution.

“If the legislation really does stop, genuinely and totally, we are ready to start genuine dialogue at the President’s Residence,” Lapid says.

“We don’t need to put a bandage over the injuries, but to treat them properly,” he says. “We need to sit together and write the Israeli constitution based on the values of the Declaration of Independence. We need to let the president determine a mechanism for the dialogue and trust him to be a fair mediator.”

“We‘ve had bad experience in the past and so first, we’ll make sure that there’s no tricks or bluffing here. We heard with concern yesterday the reports that Netanyahu told the people close to him that he isn’t really stopping, just trying to calm the situation,” Lapid adds.

“If he tries anything, he’ll find hundreds of thousands of patriotic Israelis who are committed to fighting for our democracy standing opposite him, committed to be the fortification that protects the country and its democracy.

“On the other hand, if the government engages in a real and fair dialogue we can come out of this moment of crisis — stronger and more united — and we can turn this into a defining moment in our ability to live together.”

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.