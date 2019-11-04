Lebanon protests rage on as politicians stall

The European Union on Monday condemns Israel after construction plans for 2,342 settlement homes were green-lighted last month.

The bloc says its position on Israel building in the West Bank remains unchanged: “All settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”

The EU also criticizes the decision to approve the construction of a road that will connect settlements but bypass Bethlehem, saying it is “entrenching the fragmentation of the West Bank.”