Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Netanyahu to fly to New York next week for UN speech

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:00 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take off for the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday, September 23, and will return on Friday, September 25, a Prime Minister’s Office source tells The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu’s UN speech will take place on Thursday, September 24.

There is no word on whether Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump while he is in the US. The two last met in July.

Israeli diplomats have said they expect major protests against Netanyahu’s presence at the UN. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani promised to arrest Netanyahu if he came to the city, but acknowledged in July that, as mayor, he did not actually have the ability to do so.

Israelis in the city who are opposed to Netanyahu’s government also typically protest during the premier’s annual visit for the UNGA.

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