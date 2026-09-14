Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
MBS met with US CENTCOM chief amid rising attacks by Houthis, says Saudi state media
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper and discussed the latest regional developments, Saudi state television reports, amid an escalation in attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.
It is unclear where the meeting was held.
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