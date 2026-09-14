Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

MBS met with US CENTCOM chief amid rising attacks by Houthis, says Saudi state media

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 1:18 pm
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Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper and discussed the latest regional developments, Saudi state television reports, amid an escalation in attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

It is unclear where the meeting was held.

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