Levy-Abekasis said close to uniting her party with Israel Resilience
search
home page
Live Now

Opposition laments Tzipi Livni’s departure from political life

Lapid lauds Hatnua chair’s ‘moral compass,’ Labor’s Yachomivich calls her a ‘partner in striving for peace,’ Meretz’s Zandberg says she was ‘bright spot in a dark & racist Knesset’

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:46 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Head of the opposition Tzipi Livni at a protest against the nation-state bill at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on August 4, 2018 (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Head of the opposition Tzipi Livni at a protest against the nation-state bill at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on August 4, 2018 (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

2:59 pm

Japan’s Abe mum on Trump Nobel Prize nomination

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declines to say if he had nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, though he also emphasized he did not deny doing so.

Trump’s assertion Friday that Abe had nominated him for the honor and sent him a copy of the letter has raised criticism in Japan.

Questioned in parliament about Trump’s claim that he had done so, Abe says, “In light of the Nobel committee’s policy of not disclosing recommenders and nominees for 50 years, I decline to comment.”

Neither the prime minister nor his spokesman denied Trump’s comment.

— AP

2:58 pm

Police arrest 5 Palestinians said to have entered restricted area on Temple Mount

Police have arrested five Palestinians who clashed with Israeli forces on the Temple Mount.

According to police, officers arrived at the compound to prevent entry into the Gate of Mercy area.

The activists forcibly broke through the locked gate and proceeded to pray there.

2:50 pm

Levy-Abekasis said close to uniting her party with Israel Resilience

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis is in advanced negotiations to unite her Gesher party with Israel Resilience for a joint slate in the coming Knesset elections, Hebrew media reports.

Gesher sources say that unless something “dramatic” happens the alliance will go ahead, the Ynet website reports..

Last week Levy-Abekasis emphatically denied she was in negotiations with Gantz. Days earlier she had slammed Gantz’s party platform saying it was so badly written that her son could have done better when he was 12.

The progress towards unity came after Gantz committed Israel Resilience to implementing Gesher’s social issues plan and agreeing that the party would be a full partner to negotiations to form a future coalition, and would receive cabinet ministries responsible for social affairs, Ynet says.

Following the reports, the Likud party released a statement saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was working to ensure a unity deal between various right-wing parties, but not necessarily his own Likud, to prevent “wasted votes” on the right.

2:48 pm

Opposition laments Tzipi Livni’s departure from political life

Livni’s departure from the political arena is met with a flood of statements from opposition lawmakers who unanimously agree it was a loss and that she would be missed.

“Livni made a courageous step and Israeli politics is losing a worthy and significant person,” commented opposition chief Shelly Yachimovich of the Labor party. “I saw her as a partner in striving for peace and safeguarding democracy. I’m sure Livni will continue serving the country outside the Knesset as well and wish her luck.”

Meretz party leader Tamar Zandberg called Livni “a bright spot in a dark and racist Knesset,” saying she was particularly impressed with “her path from the deep right-wing to one of the most prominent pro-peace, pro-democracy and anti-incitement voices even while others remained silent.”

“She will no doubt be missed in the next Knesset,” she said, but added she was confident Livni wasn’t gone for good.

“I sat with Tzipi Livni in the cabinet, I sat with her in the opposition,” says Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. “We did not agree on everything, but I appreciate honesty and reason. I appreciate the fact that she has a clear moral compass and the fact that she always stayed true to her identity, even when it was difficult. Israeli politics is losing a clear and important voice today. I wish her much success.”

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:50 pm

Levy-Abekasis said close to uniting her party with Israel Resilience

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis is in advanced negotiations to unite her Gesher party with Israel Resilience for a joint slate in the coming Knesset elections, Hebrew media reports.

Gesher sources say that unless something “dramatic” happens the alliance will go ahead, the Ynet website reports..

Last week Levy-Abekasis emphatically denied she was in negotiations with Gantz. Days earlier she had slammed Gantz’s party platform saying it was so badly written that her son could have done better when he was 12.

The progress towards unity came after Gantz committed Israel Resilience to implementing Gesher’s social issues plan and agreeing that the party would be a full partner to negotiations to form a future coalition, and would receive cabinet ministries responsible for social affairs, Ynet says.

Following the reports, the Likud party released a statement saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was working to ensure a unity deal between various right-wing parties, but not necessarily his own Likud, to prevent “wasted votes” on the right.