Liberman attends gathering in violation of health rules — reports

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman attends an event at the home of a Tel Aviv businessman which violated the health regulations on gatherings, reports say.

At least 20 people are seen indoors at the event, most of them not wearing masks. Current regulations permit five people indoors.

Liberman’s office says he was told just five people would attend the mezuzah-fixing event when he was invited. As more guests arrived, Liberman left, his office says.