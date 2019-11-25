Liberman opposes immunity for Netanyahu, says cases must come to court

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictments must be ruled on in the courts, implying he would not support efforts for the Knesset to grant Netanyahu parliamentary immunity.

“I hope that at the end of this process the prime minister will come out clean as snow but the only place for that to happen is in court,” Liberman says at the opening of his party’s faction meeting in the Knesset.

“I think the only thing that will be acceptable to the citizens of Israel will be a decision in the court. Any other attempt to solve this in the Knesset will damage the public trust in the system and the very system itself,” the Yisrael Beytenu chief adds.

From the moment Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit informs Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein of his decision to indict the prime minister, expected in the coming days, Netanyahu has 30 days to decide whether he wants to ask the Knesset for parliamentary immunity.

— Raoul Wootliff