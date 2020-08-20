Likud minister rebukes cops for forcibly removing Yesh Atid MK from anti-Netanyahu protest

BRUSSELS –Belgium is in shock after a video emerges showing a Slovak man being violently pinned down by airport police officers in images that recalled the fate of George Floyd in the US.

The CCTV images, seen by AFP, date to February 2018, when Jozef Chovanec was taken off a plane in Charleroi, Belgium, after refusing to show his ticket as he boarded.

Chovanec, who died in the wake of the incident, was taken to a holding cell where he is seen in harrowing footage banging his head against the wall until his face bleeds heavily.

Several police officers are later seen entering the room to handcuff Chovanec. When this fails to calm him, they return to hold him down, with one sitting on his chest for 16 minutes.

During this particularly shocking sequence, a female officer is seen in the cell dancing and making a Nazi salute.

Chovanec was afterwards taken to hospital where he died the next day, officially of a heart attack.

According to her legal team, widow Henrieta Chovancova chose to make the video public against their advice as she had grown frustrated with the investigation, which has dragged on for two years.

“Our client wanted to show these images to the world because she has no faith in the criminal investigation,” says Lennert Dierickx, a member of the legal team that is led by Ann Van De Steen.

“She felt the case was not being taken seriously,” he adds.

Chovanec’s death has been likened to the case of George Floyd, who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest in the United States.

“I am just sad,” widow Chovancova tells De Morgen newspaper.

“It makes me feel even more that they tried to sweep my husband’s death under the rug, as if he were garbage that had to disappear,” she says.

The video was first reported by Het Laatse Nieuws, a Belgian daily.

— AFP