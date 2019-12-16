Likud MK Haskel says chance of election win with Netanyahu are ‘slim’

Likud MK Sharren Haskel, in her speech at Gideon Sa’ar’s leadership primary campaign launch, accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of striking down many right-wing and liberal moves that she had tried to promote, adding that Sa’ar has been a “true partner” for her.

“I view Sa’ar as the one who can and is worthy of leading Likud and the state,” she says.

The chances of winning the March election with Netanyahu at the helm are “slim,” she claims.

She denounces criticism leveled at Sa’ar and his supporters for challenging the premier, saying it is a sign of healthy democracy within the party.