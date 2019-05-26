Likud secretariat to convene Tuesday to “prepare for elections”
Holding partners’ feet to fire, PM orders bill to dissolve Knesset be introduced

With vote on Likud proposal set for initial reading on Monday, premier says talks to reach deal between Yisrael Beytenu and Haredi parties will continue up to Wednesday deadline

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:19 pm 0 Edit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) with Tourism Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset on February 13, 2018 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) with Tourism Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset on February 13, 2018 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

2:44 pm

Following a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud secretariat will meet on Tuesday in Jerusalem in order to prepare for the possibility of new elections, in light of the standstill in coalition talks over disagreements between Yisrael Beytenu and the ultra-Orthodox parties.

2:44 pm

Likud minister says agreement reached with Haredi parties and URWP to maintain religious status quo

Likud minister Yariv Levin updates his ministerial counterparts that an agreement has been reached between Likud, the national religious Union of Right-Wing Parties, and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties to maintain the status quo on issues of religion and state in the next government, if it is indeed formed by Wednesday night at midnight.

However, on the issue of settlements, Likud has rejected URWP demands, including legislation to cancel the 2005 Disengagement Law that has barred Israelis from returning to four demolished northern West Bank communities, the abolition of the Civil Administration — the Defense Ministry body that authorizes settlement construction — and a pledge not to evacuate any settlements. The government may go on to support such moves but Netanyahu is not interested in turning them into principles of the new government.

2:21 pm

Incendiary balloon causes fire in wheat field near Gaza border community, authorities say

Authorities in the Sdot Negev Regional Council say that a fire that was sparked in a wheat field within their municipal borders near the Gaza Strip was caused by an incendiary balloon.

2:20 pm

PM orders introduction of bill to dissolve Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed Likud MK and House Committee chairman Miki Zohar to introduce a bill to dissolve the Knesset for an initial vote on on Monday.

He told Likud ministers that at the same time, talks will continue in an effort to reach an agreement between Yisrael Beytenu and the ultra-Orthodox parties for a compromise on a law regulating military draft exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students.

In the event that the sides are not able to reach an agreement and new elections are called, Netanyahu tells the Likud ministers that their party will run on a joint list with Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu.

