Likud’s Steinitz calls for bringing back Shin Bet tracking of virus carriers

Another member of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party is calling for the reauthorization of the Shin Bet’s tracking of coronavirus carriers, citing the rising number of new COVID-19 cases.

During today’s cabinet meeting, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said the controversial tracking program is needed “so it will be possible to return to interrupt the infection chain within a few hours and not after days,” the Walla news site reports.

Steinitz reportedly added that until an effective alternative is developed, “we can’t give up the tool that has proved itself as the most efficient” in helping prevent further spreading of the virus.

According to a newspaper report yesterday, Netanyahu is interested in reviving the program, which expired earlier this month after the new government decided not to advance legislation anchoring it in law.