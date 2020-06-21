The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Likud’s Steinitz calls for bringing back Shin Bet tracking of virus carriers
Another member of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party is calling for the reauthorization of the Shin Bet’s tracking of coronavirus carriers, citing the rising number of new COVID-19 cases.
During today’s cabinet meeting, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said the controversial tracking program is needed “so it will be possible to return to interrupt the infection chain within a few hours and not after days,” the Walla news site reports.
Steinitz reportedly added that until an effective alternative is developed, “we can’t give up the tool that has proved itself as the most efficient” in helping prevent further spreading of the virus.
According to a newspaper report yesterday, Netanyahu is interested in reviving the program, which expired earlier this month after the new government decided not to advance legislation anchoring it in law.
Bill to legalize cannabis use clears first hurdle
A bill to legalize cannabis use is approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, passing its first hurdle on the way to becoming law.
Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman of the ultra-Orthodox United Judaism Party and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz of the national-religious Jewish Home both vote against the bill, according to Channel 12 news.
The bill, sponsored by Blue and White MK Ram Shefa and Likud MK Sharren Haskel, also includes proposed reforms for medical marijuana.
It is expected be voted on later this week by the Knesset in the first of three readings it must clear to become law.
“For the first in the State of Israel’s history, my legislative move is officially beginning to regulate the cannabis market in Israel,” Haskel writes in a Facebook past. “I’m proud to bring good news to over one million cannabis users and tens of thousands of sick people.”
South Korea sees continued resurgence in new virus cases
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea continues to struggle to contain a resurgence in the coronavirus that has seen some of the country’s hard-won pandemic gains erased since social distancing rules were eased in mid-April.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 48 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the national caseload to 12,421 infections, with 280 deaths.
The agency says 24 of the new cases are in the Seoul region, which has been the center of the country’s outbreak since late May. Ten of the new cases, however, are from the central city of Daejeon, indicating the virus is beginning to spread more broadly.
Some experts say the country should reimpose stronger social distancing guidelines, but officials are reluctant to do so in fear of hurting an already fragile economy.
— AP
British police say deadly stabbing rampage was a terror attack
READING, England — British police say they are treating a stabbing rampage in a park that killed three people as a terrorist attack.
Dean Haydon, the UK’s coordinator of counterterrorism policing, says counterterror detectives are taking over the investigation into the attack in the town of Reading, west of London.
Police had earlier said they were keeping an open mind about the motive.
Three people were killed and three others seriously wounded in stabbings in Reading’s Forbury Gardens Park yeserday evening. A 25-year-old man is in custody.
— AP
