Man who is supposed to be quarantined attends meeting with Netanyahu

A reporter who returned from France a few days ago, and is required to self-quarantine under new Health Ministry regulations, attended a meeting of leaders of right-wing parties, including Netanyahu, this evening, because he hadn’t heard of the new directives, Ynet reports.

The report says that Hezki Baruch of the right-wing Israel National News site arrived at the Knesset at 5 p.m., half an hour after the new Health Ministry directives were released.

The report says there were some 150 people present at the meeting.