Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026
Manhunt underway after weapon snatched from Givat Shmuel school security guard — police
A weapon was snatched from a security guard at a school in Givat Shmuel, police say.
Officers rushed to the scene and are searching the area for the suspect, police say, adding that no one was hurt and the incident is under investigation.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here