Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Manhunt underway after weapon snatched from Givat Shmuel school security guard — police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:46 am
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A weapon was snatched from a security guard at a school in Givat Shmuel, police say.

Officers rushed to the scene and are searching the area for the suspect, police say, adding that no one was hurt and the incident is under investigation.

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