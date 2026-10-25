Palestinian home taken over by settlers set on fire as troops remove ‘Israeli rioters’ from West Bank village

Israeli settlers who took over a Palestinian home on the outskirts of Jalud in the West Bank clashed with soldiers yesterday, according to the military and residents, during which the structure was set on fire under unclear circumstances.

The military says troops were dispatched to Jalud on Saturday after “the identification of Israeli civilians in a closed military zone in violation of the law.”

“Violent rioters are residing in the area, which is in Area B, at an illegal outpost subject to a closed military zone order, from which violent and illegal acts have been carried out,” the military says.

The soldiers acted to remove the settlers from the Palestinian village using riot dispersal means, and “a fire subsequently broke out at the site,” according to the IDF.

Elisha Yered, a key organizer of illegal settlement outposts, claims that Israeli forces “burned a house with tefillin (phylacteries) and holy books” in the Jalud area.

The military says that the “circumstances of the fire are being investigated,” but that “given that the area is designated a closed military zone and the structure belongs to Palestinians, equipment owned by Israeli civilians should not be present there.”

Jalud Mayor Raed al-Haj Mohammed tells The Times of Israel that the house belongs to an East Jerusalem resident, and had been taken over by settlers in recent months. It is near the home of the Tubasi family, which settlers took over in July.

According to Mohammed, residents of the village have been unable to approach the area recently due to the military’s presence.

Last night residents witnessed clashes between soldiers and settlers at the site, during which soldiers also fired tear gas, he says.

The army says that the presence of the settler “rioters” at the outpost in Jalud “diverts the attention of security forces from defensive activities and counterterrorism efforts and harms the population living in the area.”

“Security forces are working to prevent Israeli civilians from returning to the area, enforce the order, and will continue to act to maintain law and order,” the IDF adds.