Ministers said to agree on nationwide lockdown over weekends to contain virus

Ministers who took part in a meeting convened today by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed on a series of further restrictions to contain the continued rise in coronavirus infections, according to Channel 12 news.

The network says the measures include a nationwide lockdown on weekends which will run from Friday to Sunday mornings; limiting outdoor gatherings to 20 people and indoor ones to 10; only allowing restaurants to offer delivery; and closing gyms and pools, among other measures.

Netanyahu says he’ll convene the government later this evening.

“Together we’ll approve quick and right decisions to prevent a lockdown, lower the morbidity [rate] as quickly as possible and protect the lives of Israeli citizens,” he says in a statement.