MK from fire-afflicted south slams ‘uncaring’ Netanyahu

On his way from Bahrain to Israel, US peace talks envoy Jason Greenblatt notes his path may have crossed with that of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“Heading from Jordan to Israel over the Allenby Bridge. Just heard President Abbas is crossing in the opposite direction,” he tweets.

“If we had been able to coordinate, perhaps we could have had coffee on the bridge. Would have been a quiet, polite way to break the impasse. Perhaps next time?”

The PA has largely boycotted US officials ever since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017. The PA also boycotted the economic summit in Manama, Bahrain, this week initiated by the Trump administration.