Mother of 3 shot to death in Ramle

Abbas spokesman condemns Israel’s advancement of new settlement homes

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman condemns Israel’s advancement of plans for over 2,000 new housing units in West Bank settlements.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry committee responsible for authorizing settlement construction advanced plans for nearly 2,200 homes in West Bank settlements.

“All settlement building in Palestinian lands is illegitimate, according to international resolutions especially including UN Security Council resolution 2334,” Nabil Abu Rudeinah is quoted saying by the PA’s official Wafa news agency.

UN Security Council resolution 2334 says settlements have “no legal validity” and “constitute a flagrant violation of international law and a major obstacle to the achievement… of a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.”

Abu Rudeinah adds settlements “in all Palestinian lands… will vanish,” as they did in they Gaza Strip.

Israel withdrew from all settlements in Gaza in 2005.

— Adam Rasgon