Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Netanyahu arrives in Knesset; has been delaying speech on fate of overhaul for more than 7 hours

27 March 2023, 5:44 pm Edit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset after lengthy discussions at the nearby Prime Minister’s Office.

The premier has been promising an announcement that he is pausing his government’s judicial overhaul push for more than seven hours, with some saying he’s waiting for the start of a right-wing rally in favor of the overhaul.

Meanwhile, the Knesset plenum is preparing to hold a vote on the state budget.

