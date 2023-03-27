Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
Netanyahu arrives in Knesset; has been delaying speech on fate of overhaul for more than 7 hours
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset after lengthy discussions at the nearby Prime Minister’s Office.
The premier has been promising an announcement that he is pausing his government’s judicial overhaul push for more than seven hours, with some saying he’s waiting for the start of a right-wing rally in favor of the overhaul.
Meanwhile, the Knesset plenum is preparing to hold a vote on the state budget.