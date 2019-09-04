The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Employee at president’s residence suspended amid corruption probe
An employee of President Reuven Rivlin’s official residence who is the subject of a preliminary investigation into suspected financial offenses has been suspended, according to Hebrew media reports.
Ze’ev Dolinsky has been on unofficial suspension since last month, when police opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that he was using his position at the President’s Residence to advance the interests of an Israeli company that operates abroad, in exchange for money.
The Residence suspended Dolinsky for a period of six months after consultations with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
The Kan public broadcaster reports that police have collected evidence that incriminates Dolinsky in fraud, breach of trust, accepting bribes and money laundering.
Dolinsky says he will appeal his suspension at the Jerusalem Labor Court.
Netanyahu in 2012 nearly ordered Iran strikes in defiance of Obama — report
Israeli officials are considering the possibility of conducting a military strike on Iran, with or without the approval of the United States, believing that US President Donald Trump could elect to not stand in the way like his predecessor Barack Obama did, The New York Times reports in an exposé that reveals many details on the Israel-US relationship over the past decade.
Jerusalem has been actively pushing and preparing for a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities for many years, and in 2012 came extremely close to giving the Israel Defense Forces a green light to carry that out, the report says.
The report quotes dozens of current and former senior officials to describe how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened the Obama administration that he would carry out the strike, in what some said had pushed the US president to expedite negotiations with Tehran that eventually yielded the 2015 nuclear deal loathed by Netanyahu.
According to the report, the Obama administration sent an official to Israel every several weeks to to “Bibisit” the Israeli leader and make sure he did not launch a strike on the Islamic Republic.
