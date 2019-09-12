Netanyahu in Russia: No truth to Politico story

A poll published by the Knesset Channel shows Likud surging to 36 seats and far-right Otzma Yehudit left out by the curb.

According to the iPanels online survey, the right-wing religious bloc would snag 60 seats, leaving it one shy of a ruling coalition.

The survey shows Blue and White with 32 seats followed by the Joint List with 10 and everybody else in single digits.

Most polls in recent days have shown Likud and Blue and White neck and neck at around 31-32, and Kahanist Otzma Yehudit squeezing in with four votes.