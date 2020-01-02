Netanyahu meets Greek PM ahead of inking pipeline deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

He will later meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the three will hold a trilateral meeting during which they will sign a deal for an undersea pipeline that will carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.

The 1,900-kilometer (1,300-mile) EastMed pipeline is intended to provide an alternative gas source for energy-hungry Europe, which is currently largely dependent on supplies from Russia and the Caucasus region.

