Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
Netanyahu said to update US he will pause overhaul; mulls revoking Gallant’s firing
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been delaying his announcement that the judicial overhaul legislation for hours now, as his office reportedly says it updated the US yesterday about the intention.
Channel 12 news says there are talks aimed at possibly revoking the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last night, which set off unprecedented nationwide rallies and sweeping strikes today.