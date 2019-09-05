Netanyahu says ‘there’s a chance’ for a Trump-Rouhani meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says “there’s a chance” that US President Donald Trump will meet with his Iranian counterpart in the near future.

But Netanyahu tells journalists after his meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London that he “won’t tell Trump who he can meet and when.”

Earlier today, Netanyahu said it was not the time to dialogue with Iran, and called for international pressure on the Islamic Republic after it ended limits to its nuclear research and development in its latest response to US sanctions.