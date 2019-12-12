Netanyahu thanks Trump for executive order ‘against discrimination of Jews’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for yesterday’s executive order extending US federal anti-discrimination enforcement to include Jews.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your executive order against discrimination of the Jewish People. Free speech is not carte blanche for anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish People and the State of Israel,” Netanyahu says in a statement.

The order, which instructs US anti-discrimination authorities to investigate claims of anti-Semitic prejudice in academic programs that receive federal funding, was met with controversy in the American Jewish community, with critics saying it could be used by a Republican administration to silence criticism of Israel on campus. Supporters have said it is vital for combating growing anti-Semitic expressions that have created a hostile environment for Jews and Israelis in many American universities.