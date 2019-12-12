The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu thanks Trump for executive order ‘against discrimination of Jews’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for yesterday’s executive order extending US federal anti-discrimination enforcement to include Jews.
“Thank you, President Trump, for your executive order against discrimination of the Jewish People. Free speech is not carte blanche for anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish People and the State of Israel,” Netanyahu says in a statement.
The order, which instructs US anti-discrimination authorities to investigate claims of anti-Semitic prejudice in academic programs that receive federal funding, was met with controversy in the American Jewish community, with critics saying it could be used by a Republican administration to silence criticism of Israel on campus. Supporters have said it is vital for combating growing anti-Semitic expressions that have created a hostile environment for Jews and Israelis in many American universities.
