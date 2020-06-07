The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Israel to make high-spec masks against virus resurgence
Defense Minister Benny Gantz says a factory to make millions of high-spec masks has been opened as Israel prepares for a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.
As the country has gradually opened up in recent weeks, new outbreaks have occurred and the government has warned Israelis not to become complacent.
“We are preparing for a second wave of the virus,” says Gantz, announcing the country’s first production line of N95 masks, which offer a higher level of protection and are more sturdy than the simple medical masks worn by many Israelis.
Gantz says the local production “removes our dependence on foreign factors and contributes to the Israeli economy during a difficult period.”
The new masks are being made in Sderot, a southern town near the Gaza Strip, using machines imported from China by the defense ministry.
— AFP
Netanyahu warns of public’s ‘slackening’ in adhering to virus rules
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues a stern warning against what he calls a “serious slackening in keeping rules” aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying that Israel is still at grave risk from the pandemic and imploring the public to do more to contain the country’s resurgent outbreak.
“As I keep saying: the virus is here. It is neither my imagination nor anyone else’s. Countries that have underestimated the danger of the epidemic and have adopted very lenient, very liberal policies have realized that there is no choice but to take steps and restrictions that we have taken at the outset, after they have seen thousands of dead,” he says at a cabinet meeting, noting that the virus has claimed some 400,000 lives globally and is seeing a resurgence in some Middle Eastern countries where it was thought to be under control.
“Anyone who says that there was no danger in the first place or that there is now no danger, is misleading the public and encouraging behavior that endangers public health and the lives of many,” the prime minister seethes. “Part of the clear increase that we have seen in the last eight days in the rate of infection in Israel is due, as was expected, to the easing of restrictions we have made in order to open our economy. But some also stems significantly from a serious slackening in keeping the rules on masks, social distancing and hygiene.”
— Raoul Wootliff
New York City curfew lifts early following peaceful protests
New York City is lifting its curfew spurred by protests against police brutality in the US ahead of schedule, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces.
The 8 p.m. citywide curfew, New York’s first in decades, had been set to remain in effect through at least today, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.
“Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio tweets in his announcement of the curfew’s end “effective immediately.” “Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart.”
— AP
Netanyahu calls for tough Iran sanctions over nuclear deal violations
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges world powers to reimpose tough sanctions against Iran, vowing to curb Tehran’s regional “aggression” hours after another deadly strike on pro-Iranian fighters in Syria attributed by foreign reports to the Jewish state.
“The International Atomic Energy Agency has determined that Iran refused to give the agency’s inspectors access to secret sites where Iran conducted secret nuclear military activity,” Netanyahu tells the cabinet.
The UN nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran had accumulated enriched uranium at nearly eight times the limit under a landmark 2015 deal, and has for months blocked inspections at sites where nuclear activity may have taken place.
Netanyahu accuses Iran of “systematically violating its commitments by hiding sites, enriching fissile material and in other ways.”
“In light of these discoveries, the international community must join the US and reimpose crippling sanctions on Iran,” he says.
Iran has been progressively rolling back on its commitments under the 2015 agreement in response to US President Donald Trump’s unilateral 2018 withdrawal from the accord and re-imposition of sanctions.
— with AFP
Resurgence of coronavirus infections forces delay in train service’s renewal
Train services in Israel will not resume as planned tomorrow morning, amid a sustained rise in coronavirus cases, officials announce.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says discussions will be held on the matter at a Monday meeting of the so-called Coronavirus Cabinet, which will consider the steps needed to deal with the increase in cases, including the issue of public transportation.
The meeting had been expected to be held today.
The Transportation Ministry confirms that Israel Railways will not resume passenger services as expected, and instead continue preparations to restart at a later date.
“In light of the rise in coronavirus cases, Israel Railways will not resume the passenger train system tomorrow,” the ministry says in a statement. “The Transportation Ministry is preparing for its later resumption, subject to the Prime Minister’s decision and in accordance with the case data.”
Israel’s rail network shut down in March as part of the government’s efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Last week it was announced that it would resume on June 8, after a number of previous postponements.
Controversial coronavirus law to be discussed by cabinet tomorrow — Netanyahu
A controversial coronavirus law giving police expanded authority to enforce social distancing rules and track confirmed carriers will be discussed tomorrow at a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.
The statement says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have agreed that the legislation will then be discussed by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.
Israeli jailed in Thailand to land in Israel tomorrow to serve rest of sentence
Nati Hadad, an Israeli man who was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison in Thailand for operating an illegal medical clinic, as well as firearms offenses, will land tomorrow morning at Ben Gurion Airport to serve the remainder of his sentence in Israel, Hebrew-language media reports.
Hadad has been reported to be in ill health and to have attempted suicide, and President Reuven Rivlin last year sent the Thai king a letter asking him to hand Hadad a royal pardon due to his “critical medical and mental state.”
Rivlin said in March that the king had decided, following lengthy diplomatic efforts, to allow Hadad to return to Israel.
Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 400,000 — Johns Hopkins
The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus.
The milestone is reached a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections. Critics have called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true toll of the disease rampaging through Latin America’s largest nation.
Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain.
Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins. The US has seen nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths and Europe has recorded over 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.
— AP
Finance Ministry announces outline for aiding national airline El Al
The Finance Ministry publishes its outline for aiding national airline El Al, which is nearing collapse and has been demanding significant funding to stay afloat after being gutted by the coronavirus pandemic that has brought international travel to a near-standstill.
According to the plan, the loan the company will take — with a state guarantee on most of the sum — will total NIS 250 million ($72 million). Additionally, El Al will issue stock totaling NIS 150 million ($43 million) and the state will promise to purchase those that aren’t purchased by others.
El Al notifies the Tel Aviv stock exchange of the Finance Ministry’s offer, which still requires approval by the company, the government and the Knesset’s Finance Committee.
