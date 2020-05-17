Netanyahu’s agenda: Virus, economy, Iran, annexation, fighting ICC

The newly sworn-in cabinet is beginning its first meeting in the Knesset.

The ministers are seated six feet apart in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines.

Netanyahu opens the meeting and congratulates them all. He thanks partner Gantz for their collaboration.

He says the pandemic tops the government’s agenda.

“The first mission is the coronavirus and the health” crisis, says Netanyahu.

“So long as the virus is here and there is no vaccine, it can come back overnight,” he says.

“The fact that we managed to prevent it doesn’t mean we can prevent” another wave, says Netanyahu. He stresses the “coronavirus routine” will last for a long time, “I don’t want to say how long,” but adds that he hopes to be proven wrong.

The second mission is reviving the economy and passing a state budget, but acknowledges it may not quickly be restored to pre-coronavirus flourishing.

The third item is combating Iran, he says.

The fourth is fighting the war crimes probe in the International Criminal Court. “This is a troubling development.”

“This is a strategic threat” to Israel and the IDF, he says, adding that he rarely uses that language.

The fifth is the diplomatic issue of West Bank annexation.

“I don’t hide my intention to bring it quickly to the cabinet,” he says.

He says that the government will defy predictions and last longer than expected.