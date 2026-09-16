Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

NFL star fined for displaying name of slain Palestinian girl Hind Rajab

By AFP Today, 10:27 pm
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Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills September 13, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills September 13, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

NFL player Azeez Al-Shaair was fined more than $11,000 for wearing the name of a Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces on his face markings last weekend, says a league spokesman.

Linebacker Al-Shaair had the words “Hind Rajab” written on his eye black — a sticker or paint frequently used by American football players to reduce glare — for the Houston Texans’ clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Rajab was a five-year-old girl whose death in Gaza in 2024 after Israeli troops opened fire on her family’s stranded car became the subject of an Oscar-nominated docu-drama.

Long-standing NFL rules forbid personal messages of any kind, including political statements, to be displayed during game days. An NFL spokesman confirms to AFP that Al-Shaair was fined $11,941 for the breach.

He was also fined last season for a similar offense for a personal message, which read “Stop The Genocide.”

Al-Shaair, 29, from Florida, is a practicing Muslim who has frequently spoken out on the situation in Gaza.

Dallas Mavericks basketball star Kyrie Irving swiftly spoke out in support of Al-Shaair, offering to personally pay the footballer’s fine.

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