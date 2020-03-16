Number of coronavirus cases in Israel jumps to 344
Sharp rise comes as Health Ministry reportedly urges Netanyahu to order full shutdown of the economy to contain the virus
The Health Ministry says 344 Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including eight tourists, a major jump in the number of confirmed cases.
Earlier today, the ministry said that 255 people were known to have contracted the disease.
The jump appears to come from an increase in the number of tests performed by health authorities.
According to the ministry, 8,571 people have been tested.
Greece is imposing a compulsory 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country and extending shop closures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
So far, all restaurants, bar and cafes have already shut down, except for deliveries and take-aways. Deputy government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni says the expanded closures as of Wednesday will not affect supermarkets, pharmacies, banks or gas stations.
Peloni also says people are required to maintain a two-meter distance from each other in supermarket lines and to avoid cash payments by using credit or debit cards.
He says Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his family have tested negative for the virus. Greece has 331 infected and four deaths.
PARIS — Many streets in French cities are desolate today as schools, cafes and a range of businesses were shuttered on government orders, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron weighs additional measures to contain a fast-escalating coronavirus outbreak.
While many people work from home to avoid potential germ-spreading encounters or look after their children, others throng supermarkets to stock up on essentials in case of a prolonged lockdown.
France has shuttered non-essential businesses in a bid to curb the spread of the virus that had infected more than 5,000 in the country by Sunday and killed 127 — a jump of 900 cases and 36 deaths in 24 hours.
More than 400 people are in the hospital in serious condition, causing fears of hospitals being overrun.
The country is also limiting long-distance train and plane travel and some domestic public transportation.
Macron’s office and the government deny widely circulating rumors of an imminent curfew and home confinement for all residents, a step already taken by neighbors Spain and Italy.
Macron, who maintained a first round of nationwide municipal elections that took place Sunday despite widespread contagion fear, is discussing additional measures with senior government officials and leaders of Europe and the rest of the G7 nations, the presidency says.
An announcement on EU border control measures would follow “in the coming hours,” the Elysee Palace says, ahead of a televised address this evening.
The Health Ministry is urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to order a full shutdown of the economy to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to Hebrew media reports.
Quoting unnamed senior officials, Channel 13 news says Netanyahu has yet to decide on taking such a course of action due to concerns over the economic consequences.
Israel has limited public gatherings to 10 people, ordered the closure of places of leisure and implored workers who can do say to work at home to contain the virus, but many small businesses remain open.
PARIS — French judges investigating the 2015 Islamic State attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris have ordered charges against 20 people, including a Belgian accused of masterminding the attacks who was held for years in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq before being freed and returned home.
Three of the group, including the alleged mastermind, Oussama Atar, are believed to have died in the jihadist group’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.
Also accused is the only survivor of the Paris cell, Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested near his home in Brussels after months on the run. Abdeslam’s brother, Brahim, blew himself up in Paris.
Of the 20, 11 are jailed, three are under house arrest and six face international arrest warrants.
All are charged with terrorism offenses. Atar is charged as the leader.
The November 13, 2015, attacks were linked to March 2016 bombings in Brussels.
Gantz now calls Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, and reiterates his commitment to forming a broad government.
He also invites Deri to meet.
“The minister responded that he is represented by [Netanyahu’s right-wing] bloc,” a Blue and White statement says.
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says today that the novel coronavirus has killed 129 more people, a new record high for a single day in one of the world’s worst-hit countries.
“Our plea is that everyone take this virus seriously and in no way attempt to travel to any province,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says in a televised news conference.
The latest deaths bring the overall toll to 853 fatalities since February 19, when the government announced Iran’s first two deaths from the COVID-19 disease.
Jahanpour also reports 1,053 confirmed new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 14,991.
Gantz now phones Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, to tell him he plans to form as broad a government as possible.
Gantz invites Litzman to meet and and offers to help as much as possible regarding the coronavirus, but the UTJ leader refuses to meet with him at this stage, a Blue and White statement says.
Spain has become the fourth most virus-infected country in the world, surpassing South Korea with a sharp curve of contagion, and closing its borders is a “real possibility” being considered.
The topic will be discussed by European Union members today, according to the country’s interior minister.
Coronavirus cases in Spain rise by roughly 1,000 cases in 24 hours to 8,744 today, and the number of fatalities reaches 297.
Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska says a total lockdown could be the next step, after deploying the army to the streets and to clean train stations, ordering 46 million to stay at home and taking over control of private hospitals.
Portugal and Spain have already agreed to halt tourism across their 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) shared border. Goods and workers will still be allowed in and out. About half of the deaths have been in the capital, Madrid.
Gantz also phones Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, a member of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc, after being formally tasked by President Reuven Rivlin with forming the next government.
Like with Liberman and Gantz, Gantz tells Bennett he is committed to forming as broad a government as possible to deal with the current challenges Israel is facing, according to a statement from Blue and White.
“Gantz invited Bennett to meet and told him he is willing to assist him in his position as much as needed at this time,” the statement says.
Bennett, who heads the national-religious Yamina party, responds that he won’t meet with Gantz until the Blue and White chief renounces the support of the majority-Arab Joint List, a statement from the defense minister says.
The Yamina leader also calls on Gantz to immediately join a “national emergency government” led by Netanyahu to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, “after which the political system will return to the present situation.”
Bennett was appointed as defense minister by Netanyahu in November, a move members of the premier’s Likud party have acknowledged was aimed at keeping him from joining a Gantz-led coalition after the previous round of elections.
The Blue and White party says its chairman Benny Gantz phoned the leaders of the Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu parties shortly before receiving the mandate to form the next government from President Reuven Rivlin.
He told Amir Peretz and Avigdor Liberman that he is committed to forming as broad a government as possible to serve all Israeli citizens, the party says in a statement.
The Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz urges worshipers not to kiss the stones at the holy site as authorities try to control the coronavirus outbreak.
The rabbi’s request comes after consultations with health officials, the Ynet news site reports.
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation emphasizes that the plaza remains open, with checks to ensure groups of visitors do not exceed the limit of 10 people mandated by the government in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.
Worshipers are also made to keep a distance of 2 meters between themselves, in line with public safety recommendations.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett calls on civil servants to “break the rules” and “cut corners” if necessary in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are in an emergency and need to work at top speed in order to get ahead of the coronavirus at any cost. Therefore: If you need, intentionally break the rules! Cut corners,” Bennett says.
The defense minister echoed comments made by World Health Organization official Mike Ryan yesterday, who warned that authorities should work quickly rather striving for perfection.
Bennett says civil servants should purchase whatever equipment is necessary to combat the virus without having to go through the normal channels of ensuring the lowest costs.
“If you are convinced something needs to be done, don’t hesitate. Don’t be afraid to make a mistake. We all will make mistakes. This is a new situation that we don’t understand. The worst mistake you can make is doing nothing,” he says.
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz accepts President Reuven Rivlin’s task of forming the next government, saying he will try to do so within a few days.
Gantz says he will do whatever is necessary to form a “wide, national government” quickly.
“I will serve the voters of all of the parties and all the citizens of Israel. I will lead the effort to heal the society from the corona illness, as well as from the illness of division and hatred,” he says.
In his speech at the President’s Residence, Gantz criticizes what he says are efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid standing trial for the charges filed against him.
President Reuven Rivlin formally gives Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz the power to form a government.
Gantz will have 28 days to pull together a coalition of at least 61 votes in his favor or Rivlin can give the task to another politician, likely Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Fourth elections are not an option,” Rivlin says in his speech.
The decision was made after Gantz received the majority of recommendations for the position by the country’s political parties.
Rivlin notes the “greatness of the hour and the greatness of the challenges facing us,” which he says requires the formation of a government, after two previous rounds of elections failed to result in a majority coalition.
Yossi Shaliv, deputy CEO of the Tiv Ta’am supermarket chain, tells Channel 12 he can’t fathom the weekend run on toilet paper.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in 30 years,” he says, talking from a large store in Ramat Hahayal. “There’s no shortage of anything, and won’t be, except obviously some seasonal produce.”
In stark contrast to Saturday night, when the aisles were packed and people were chasing shopping trolleys, the store looks fairly quiet.
Senior ministers will meet later today to discuss additional steps that the country may take to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Prime Minister’s Office says.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Economy Minister Eli Cohen, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other senior government officials will take part in the meeting.
Israel has so far restricted, but not fully stopped, public life in the face of the disease.
Though schools and “leisure businesses” like restaurants, cinemas and gyms have been closed, many small businesses remain open and public transportation is still running in most of the country.
President Reuven Rivlin has been tested for the coronavirus “as a precautionary measure,” his office says.
The results of his test will be publicized once they are ready.
The Israel Defense Forces announces it is stepping up its restrictions on soldiers in a bid to prevent the coronavirus from affecting the military, preventing troops from leaving so-called “closed bases” and checking the temperature of anyone visiting bases housing sensitive equipment.
IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters that roughly 3,700 service members are currently in quarantine, including one major general.
The military has set up specialized communication equipment for the unspecified number of senior officers — colonels and above — who are currently in quarantine.
The 117 lone soldiers — those service members who are not supported financially by their parents or who do not have family in the country — currently in quarantine are being housed at the military’s resort in the coastal town of Givat Olga, Zilberman says.
The spokesman says the IDF’s current main goal is limiting contact between soldiers and civilians and between troops.
To that end, the military is keeping all troops who serve on “closed bases” — generally, training bases and forward outposts — from leaving for at least the next month.
Soldiers serving on “open bases,” who do not sleep on their bases, have largely begun working in shifts in order to ensure that the military’s operations can continue unabated, Zilberman says.
The IDF will also begin taking the temperatures and requiring questionnaires of anyone visiting “critical facilities” in order to ensure they are not displaying symptoms of the virus, he says.
Zilberman says the military is continuing to draft new soldiers as scheduled, but is preparing for the possibility that the outbreak of the virus may affect future enlistments, particularly those scheduled for this summer.
These measures were taken following extensive consultations between the IDF’s top brass and experts in the field of medicine and epidemiology, according to the spokesman.
Roughly 700 reservists have been called up to assist the IDF in its efforts to counter the coronavirus, almost all of them from the IDF Home Front Command.
The Israel Defense Forces indicates Iran is curbing its activities in the region as it grapples with a major outbreak of the coronavirus.
IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters that the military has noted a decrease in the amount of terrorist activity in the region by Israel’s enemies, without specifically naming Iran.
Zilberman says there is generally a decrease in the number of military operations across the Middle East in light of the disease.
Iran is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, with hundreds of people killed, including most recently a senior cleric.
A doctor in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital has contracted the coronavirus, making him the latest medical professional diagnosed with the disease amid growing claims of insufficient protective gear for doctors and nurses.
As a result of the development, dozens of medical professionals from his urological ward have been put into quarantine, according to Hebrew media reports.
This is the second case of a doctor at Ichilov Hospital becoming infected with the disease.
A mother and baby are separated immediately after birth after the woman tests positive for the coronavirus in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, a spokesperson for the medical center says.
The woman had been in home-quarantine and was brought to a specialized isolation unit — away from the normal birthing ward and staffed by two midwives in protective gear — when she went into labor, the hospital spokesperson says.
After the baby was born, tests revealed that the mother, 35, was indeed a carrier of the virus, requiring her to be moved to the hospital’s isolation ward with other coronavirus patients, while the child was taken away.
“The mother is being surrounded by love and warmth from the staff. During her hospitalization, photos of the newborn baby were sent to her, as he was surrounded by love and constant attention. She is even being updated directly by phone by the doctor treating him,” the hospital says.
“There’s no doubt that these are not easy days for her, but it was of the utmost importance that she comes back to her baby when she is healthy and well. Together, we will overcome these complicated and challenging days,” the spokesperson says.
The coronavirus outbreak in France is “very worrying” and “deteriorating very fast,” the head of the country’s health service says.
“The number of cases doubles every three days,” Jerome Salomon says on France Inter.
“I want our citizens to realize that there are people who are sick, who are in intensive care and that (their number) runs into hundreds,” he says.
According to the latest official figures published on Sunday, France has had 127 coronavirus deaths and 5,423 confirmed cases.
That is a jump of 36 deaths and over 900 cases in 24 hours. More than 400 people have been hospitalized in a serious condition.
“There is a real worry that the speed of the outbreak could saturate hospitals and this is something we absolutely want to avoid,” Salomon says, singling out the badly affected eastern region of Alsace near Germany and the greater Paris area.
“Each Frenchman and Frenchwoman must tell themselves every morning: how can I reduce by a third or fourth the number of people I approach?” he says.
“Remain at home, it’s as simple as that.”
A senior Iranian cleric has died after contracting the coronavirus last week, media outlets in the country reports.
Ayatollah Sayyid Hashim Bathayi, a member of the Assembly of Experts, a powerful group that chooses the country’s supreme leader, reportedly contracted the disease last week, according to a number of Iranian outlets.
The 78-year-old cleric was one of several Iranian cabinet ministers, members of parliament, Revolutionary Guard members and Health Ministry officials who have been infected.
The outbreak has infected nearly 14,000 people in Iran in total and killed more than 700, with the toll jumping by more than a hundred in the last 24 hours. The real numbers may be even higher, as some have questioned the government’s reporting.
WASHINGTON — The Peace Corps is telling its volunteers around the world that it is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
In an open letter to volunteers posted Sunday on its website, the federal agency’s director, Jody Olsen, says the decision follows recent evacuations in China and Mongolia due to the outbreak. Olsen says that with evacuations now underway at other posts and travel becoming more challenging by the day, the agency decided to expand the suspension and evacuations.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to safeguard your well-being and prevent a situation where Volunteers are unable to leave their host countries,” Olsen says.
Olsen says the posts are not closing and that the agency looks forward to returning to normal operations when conditions permit.
The letter says country directors would be providing more information to volunteers.
The Peace Corps was established in 1961 during the Kennedy administration as a government-run volunteer program serving nations around the world. Its website says volunteers perform community work in more than 60 countries today and that more than 235,000 Americans have served in 141 countries since its inception.
The Israel Defense Forces identifies a newly diagnosed coronavirus patient as a career soldier, who contracted the disease from another infected person.
The soldier — identified as Patient 247, out of 250 — is the fifth service member to be diagnosed with the virus.
“An epidemiological study was conducted, and all those who were in close contact with him have been sent to home quarantine. Additional people who were in contact with him are being located now,” the military says.
The Knesset prepares for the suddenly complicated task of swearing in its 120 members-to-be, who were elected earlier this month, in light of Health Ministry restrictions on the size of gatherings.
In place of the usual mass swearing-in ceremony, the Knesset will complete the process in 40 rounds of three lawmakers each, adhering to Health Ministry orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in an enclosed space.
The process is expected to last throughout much of the day.
Lebanon urges people to stay at home for two weeks and prepares to close its main airport to stem a novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed three people in the country.
The COVID-19 virus has officially infected 99 people in the Mediterranean nation.
Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad orders “citizens to remain at home and not go out except out of extreme necessity” until March 29.
The Beirut international airport will close from Wednesday until that date, during which no one will be allowed in through maritime or land ports either, she says.
Diplomats, UN peacekeepers, employees of international organizations and goods shipments would still be permitted entry, she cites a cabinet decision as saying.
Most institutions and businesses would remain closed. Security forces, health institutions, utilities companies and shops selling food will be exempted.
Lebanon’s novel coronavirus outbreak is the latest crisis to hit a country reeling from a severe economic crunch and mass anti-government protests.
Doctors complain that they have insufficient protective equipment for treating patients with the deadly coronavirus, after 18 medical professionals contract the disease.
“For days we have been warning of oversights, of protocols and instructions for checks that do not fit with the situation — all of these are leading to infiltrations, ticking time bombs in the wards, where [patients] are being received by teams lacking protective equipment, who are becoming infected and infecting others,” Dr. Rey Biton, of the medical residents organization Mirsham, writes on Facebook.
Of the more than 200 Israelis to have contracted the coronavirus, 18 are medical professionals, most of whom are suspected to have become infected by their patients.
A senior official in the Health Ministry rails against his organization for having failed to ensure a sufficient supply of protective equipment — masks, gloves and hazmat suits — for such an outbreak.
“It is confounding what the Health Ministry has been doing in recent years. If it hasn’t been preparing for things like this — what has it been doing?” he tells the Walla news site, on condition of anonymity.
The Health Ministry reports an additional 37 cases of coronavirus in Israel, bringing the total number up to 250.
Over 90 percent of those who have been infected with the disease — 228 out of 250 — have light symptoms, while 13 people are in moderate condition and five are seriously ill, the ministry says.
Another four people no longer display any symptoms and are recuperating, according to the ministry.
