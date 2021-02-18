Number of seriously ill COVID patients drops to 903

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in Israel has dropped to 903, with 297 on ventilators, according to Health Ministry figures.

The number of serious cases has been declining after remaining over 1,000 for weeks.

According to the ministry, another 1,876 cases have been diagnosed since midnight.

The death toll stands at 5,501.

According to the ministry, over 4.1 million Israelis have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 2.8 million have received both doses.