Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

NYC Jewish school buses sprayed with swastikas, anti-Israel messages

By Luke Tress Today, 7:36 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Jewish school buses in Brooklyn are sprayed with swastikas and anti-Zionist graffiti.

Photos show the buses, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, defaced with the slogans “Fuck Israel,” “USA first,” and “Free Palestine.”

The buses are used to transport students to local yeshivas.

Lincoln Restler, a New York City council member for the area, says the NYPD and the Shomrim neighborhood watch group are investigating.

“Anti-Semitic graffiti on our community’s school buses is truly obscene,” Restler says. “The decade-long rise in anti-Semitic incidents must be stopped.”

Jews are targeted in hate crimes far more than any other group in New York City, according to NYPD data.

Williamsburg is a home base of the Satmar Hasidic movement, which is anti-Zionist on theological grounds. Yeshivas are a cornerstone of the community.

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