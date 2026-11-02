NYC Jewish school buses sprayed with swastikas, anti-Israel messages

Jewish school buses in Brooklyn are sprayed with swastikas and anti-Zionist graffiti.

Photos show the buses, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, defaced with the slogans “Fuck Israel,” “USA first,” and “Free Palestine.”

The buses are used to transport students to local yeshivas.

Lincoln Restler, a New York City council member for the area, says the NYPD and the Shomrim neighborhood watch group are investigating.

Anti-Semitic graffiti on our community’s school buses is truly obscene. We are working with NYPD and Shomrim to track down those responsible. The decade-long rise in anti-Semitic incidents must be stopped. https://t.co/OxnN0vQc1N — Lincoln Restler (@LincolnRestler) November 2, 2026

“Anti-Semitic graffiti on our community’s school buses is truly obscene,” Restler says. “The decade-long rise in anti-Semitic incidents must be stopped.”

Jews are targeted in hate crimes far more than any other group in New York City, according to NYPD data.

Williamsburg is a home base of the Satmar Hasidic movement, which is anti-Zionist on theological grounds. Yeshivas are a cornerstone of the community.