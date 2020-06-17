NYC set for further reopening as daily virus deaths plummet

New York City’s restaurants and bars — closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic — will be allowed to open outside areas next week, Governor Andrew Cuomo says.

America’s financial capital, the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, is on track to enter the second phase of a staggered reopening plan on Monday, Cuomo tells reporters.

“It’s up to all of us to ensure a successful reopening. Be smart & be responsible,” he tweets.

Under phase two of the four-stage plan, restaurants and bars can sit customers outside at a socially safe distance but their indoor areas must remain closed, until phase three.

Hair salons and barbershops will also be allowed to open from Monday as well as offices offering professional services in some sectors such as real estate, nonprofit and IT support.

Cuomo reports that 17 state residents had succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — a new record low since the pandemic took hold in New York.

The final phase of Cuomo’s plan, expected in late July, will permit entertainment venues, including theaters and museums, to restart limited operations.

— AFP