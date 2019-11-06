Ohana: Police ‘brought in young woman, asked about relationship with Hefetz’

Opposition MKs are furious over Amir Ohana’s defiance of a gag order to give details on police’s controversial pressure tactics on a key witness in the prime minister’s affairs.

The Blue and White party says Ohana “has decided to be the justice minister of Netanyahu and not the State of Israel.”

Labor-Gesher’s MK Revital Swid tells Ohana: “You’ve used your immunity to read out from your boss’s talking points.”

The Democratic Camp’s MK Tamar Zandberg calls Ohana’s comments “another victim-playing speech” and says “the cat’s out of the bag. The rights of suspects… are only of interest when they serve his master Netanyahu.”