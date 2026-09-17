Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

One killed, two injured in drone interception in Saudi Arabia’s Taif, says state TV

By Reuters Today, 3:47 pm
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One person was killed and two were injured in a drone interception in Saudi Arabia’s southwest governorate of Taif, Saudi state TV says.

The death, of a Yemeni resident, is the first announced in the kingdom this month since the Iran-backed Houthis in neighboring Yemen intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia.

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