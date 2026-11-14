Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

Over 2,000 flights remain canceled Saturday across US after air traffic control failure

By AP Today, 9:52 am
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A passenger moves through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport as all flights are canceled or delayed, November 13, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
A passenger moves through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport as all flights are canceled or delayed, November 13, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

WASHINGTON — More than 2,000 flights have been canceled today as airlines across the US work to dig out from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, which stranded passengers and forced professional and college sports teams to scramble for alternate transportation.

Trump administration officials say new technology being added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment and caused “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, leading to the flight shutdown of more than four hours.

A limited number of domestic flights departed after the stop was lifted around 8:15 p.m. ET. But the effects could be felt for days, with officials saying the system is likely to be operating normally in time to handle the Thanksgiving travel rush.

The nationwide stop was the first since January 2023, when another key FAA computer system that sends notices to pilots malfunctioned, and the second since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

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