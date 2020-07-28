PA records 481 new coronavirus cases as epicenter shifts to Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry records 481 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, despite over two weeks of an attempted partial lockdown by the PA.

The PA reports 222 new cases among Palestinians in Jerusalem governorate, which has seen a sharp spike in cases over the past week. The governorate covers an area beyond the city’s municipal boundaries.

Cases among Palestinians in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem reportedly now outnumber those in West Jerusalem, even though Palestinians only make up around 38% of the Israeli capital’s population, according to a local health expert.

Despite a promising decline in confirmed cases earlier this week, Hebron governorate remains the a major center of the West Bank’s coronavirus outbreak, with 180 new cases reported Tuesday.

The PA Health Ministry says there are currently 7,824 active cases among Palestinians and that 6,033 of those infected have since recovered. There have been 81 deaths among Palestinians since the beginning of the pandemic, the PA reports.

— Aaron Boxerman