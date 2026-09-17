Palestinian Authority slams ‘unjustified’ US denial of visa for Abbas to attend UN
The Palestinian Authority slams a decision by the United States to refuse to grant visas for its officials to attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week, a move that includes President Mahmoud Abbas.
In a statement, the Palestinian Authority foreign ministry calls it “an unjustified measure that runs counter to efforts to rebuild trust, develop Palestinian-US relations, and create the necessary political climate for implementing the two-state solution and achieving peace and stability.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here