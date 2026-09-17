Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Palestinian Authority slams ‘unjustified’ US denial of visa for Abbas to attend UN

By AFP Today, 12:20 pm
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The Palestinian Authority slams a decision by the United States to refuse to grant visas for its officials to attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week, a move that includes President Mahmoud Abbas.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority foreign ministry calls it “an unjustified measure that runs counter to efforts to rebuild trust, develop Palestinian-US relations, and create the necessary political climate for implementing the two-state solution and achieving peace and stability.”

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