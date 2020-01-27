Palestinian PM calls on world to boycott Trump peace plan

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urges international powers to boycott US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which the PA sees as biased toward Israel.

“This a plan to protect Trump from impeachment and protect (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu from prison. It is not a Middle East peace plan,” Shtayyeh tells a cabinet meeting. “This plan gives Israel sovereignty over Palestinian territory.

“We call on the international community to not be partners in this because it contravenes international law,” he says. “The rights of the Palestinian people are not for sale.”

Shtayyeh says PA President Mahmoud Abbas will call a meeting of the Palestinian leadership to discuss the best ways to respond to the plan.

In Gaza today a few hundred Palestinians protest against the Trump plan, which Palestinians ironically call the “Deal of the Century.”

— AFP