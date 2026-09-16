Palestinians are the real victims, Greta Thunberg tells Ed Sheeran

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and other activists have called out British superstar Ed Sheeran after rapper Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran’s tour for making pro-Palestinian comments while performing.

Sheeran has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, saying his tour’s promoter was responsible, but several supporting acts have announced they are quitting the tour.

“Ed, there is only one victim here: the Palestinian people,” Thunberg, together with activist group Humanti Project, says in post to Instagram.

According to a post by Sheeran, where he stressed the decision was the promoters’, venues on the tour “communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting.”

Finneas — a performer also famous for work with his superstar sister Billie Eilish — Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, and Lukas Graham of Denmark have all posted they were quitting Sheeran’s “Loop Tour.”

“This is a clear and undeniable sign that the global consciousness has shifted. The normalization of an apartheid state, and the attempts to sanitize or justify its actions, will no longer be tolerated,” the post shared by Thunberg says.

While opening for Sheeran earlier this month at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Macklemore shouted “Free Palestine!” and told Palestinians they were “not forgotten.”