Palestinians report clashes as IDF said to circle building near Ramallah

Israeli forces are apparently circling a building near Ramallah in the West Bank, where Palestinian media reports say clashes broke out between locals and IDF soldiers.

Palestine TV, the official PA channel, reports Israeli forces are raiding Abwein, a village north of Ramallah.

Palestine TV also reports injuries were sustained when Israel blew up a home in the village.

The raid comes amid an Israeli manhunt for the killer of an IDF soldier and rabbi in a Sunday terror attack in the northern West Bank.

