The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Peace Now activists protest outside Gantz’s home calling on him to oppose annexation
A handful of activists from the Peace Now settlement watchdog are protesting outside of the home of Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, calling on him to block efforts by the Netanyahu government he is slated to join to annex the West Bank.
Separately, the Commanders for Israel’s Security has published a petition signed by 220 former senior security chiefs calling on Gantz and his deputy Gabi Ashkenazi to block annexation efforts.
@gantzbe @GabiashkenaziMK על רקע המגעים להרכבת הממשלה, אנו, מתריעים: אין סיפוח נטול סיכונים: מה שיתחיל בסיפוח חלקי עלול להסתיים בסיפוח מלא. מנעו מהלכים חסרי אחריות! על החתום "מפקדים למען ביטחון
ישראל" ובכירי עבר נוספים בצה"ל, במוסד, בשב"כ ובמשטרה. pic.twitter.com/MirPg6CisZ
— מפקדים למען ביטחון ישראל (@cisorgil) April 3, 2020
Joint List MK denounces attacks on Haredi communities in backdrop of virus spread
Joint List MK Ofer Cassif denounces the growing number of attacks voiced in recent days against Israel’s ultra-Orthodox population, which has been hit hardest by the coronavirus, partially due to a small minority in the sector’s refusal to comply with the Health Ministry guidelines.
“The guidelines must be followed. The hatred for the ultra-Orthodox must be denounced and extracted from within us, like all racism,” he says.
“In Israel there’s not a democracy, but a deep state,’ PM said to claim
“In Israel there’s not a democracy, but a deep state,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told confidants in recent months, according to a Haaretz report
The remarks have been made by the premier in the context of his upcoming trial in three corruption cases. Netanyahu is reportedly convinced that the justice system is intent on bringing him down.
“They want to see me sitting in jail,” Haaretz quotes the prime minister as having said of officials in the justice system.
National security adviser notes decline in virus rate, but warns against viewing it as a stable trend
During last night’s cabinet meeting, National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat said that “there are signs that the rate of infection is slowing down, but this should not be seen as a steady trend,” Channel 12 reports.
PM orders Agriculture Ministry to airlift mass import of eggs from Europe due to shortage
Under the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, the Finance and Agriculture ministries will subsidize the airlifting of a mass import of eggs from Europe, the PMO says in a statement.
The decision was made due to the shortage in Israel “created by the difficulty of importing eggs from Italy and Spain,” the PMO says.
For the past two weeks, Israelis have reported egg shortages throughout the country with many supermarkets out of them entirely while others only allowing shoppers to purchase one or two dozen at a time or conditioning the sale on purchasing over NIS 150 in groceries.
Last Friday, Agriculture Minster Tzachi Hanegbi ordered an increase in imports from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Ukraine to re-stock the supply of Israel, which typically is able to suffice through local coops.
Dressed as Haredim, police bust illegal prayer service in ultra-Orthodox town
Police officers dressed up in ultra-Orthodox garb in order to infiltrate an illegal prayer service in the northern Haredi town of Rechasim.
The operational decision was made after weeks of seeking to cooperate with locals through less invasive means that proved insufficient as the locals had people on look-out whenever officers arrived to check for illegal prayer services, police say.
After identifying themselves as law enforcement during a prayer service this morning, two undercover officers handed out fines to a handful of worshippers for participating in a communal service in violation of the government’s coronavirus guidelines.
However, after the officers left the premises, the worshipers returned and restarted the service. Police identified the violation and handed out fines totaling in NIS 17,500 ($4,806) to those present before closing the synagogue once again.
Police detain, fine 15 men in Haredi settlement who held illegal prayer service
Police say they have detained and issued fines to 15 men in the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Modi’in Illit who were holding a prayer service inside of a synagogue in violation of the government’s coronavirus guidelines.
Police say they were tipped off to the illegal service by residents of the settlement who disapproved of their neighbors’ willingness to endanger the entire community.
39th victim: A 79-year-old dies of coronavirus in Kfar Saba
A 39th Israeli coronavirus victim has been announced — a 79-year-old who died at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.
Germany’s Merkel ends quarantine; UK’s Johnson still ill with virus
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has left her Berlin home for the first time in almost two weeks, after being forced into quarantine following contact with an infected doctor.
Merkel has returned to her office, where she will continue to observe social distancing rules and lead the country via video and audio conferencing, her spokesman Steffen Seibert says in Berlin.
Meanwhile British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will continue his self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, following a week of staying at home and working remotely.
“In my own case, although I’m feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms… a temperature, so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes,” he says.
Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.
You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020
— AFP
Iran coronavirus death toll rises 134 to 3,294
Iran on Friday announced 134 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the officially confirmed total to 3,294.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 2,715 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 53,183.
Iran is one of the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and has been struggling to contain the outbreak since it reported its first deaths on February 19.
Jahanpour said 17,935 of those hospitalized with the virus had recovered, while 4,035 were in a critical condition.
— AFP
Home Front chief: Few ill Bnei Brak residents have answered call to leave
The government has arranged special care facilities for Bnei Brak residents with coronavirus to curb the spread of the disease, but many have not answered a call to evacuate the city.
The IDF’s Home Front Command, which is handling civil affairs in the city, assesses several hundred known virus patients are still in the city. (Throughout the country many patients with mild symptoms are told to remain in quarantine at home due to limited hospital capacity.)
Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai tells reporters: “We won’t do anything with force… I hope we get all the sick out of Bnei Brak.”
He notes that some families have eight or 10 children that need to be cared for. “The efforts are ongoing but it’s not a rousing success so far,” he says. However, “We won’t arrest people.”
75-year-old dies of coronavirus in Hadera, raising toll to 38
A 75-year-old man with preexisting conditions has died of coronavirus at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. He had been in critical condition for several days, hospital officials say.
His death brings the number of coronavirus victims in the country to 38.
Jewish billionaire Milner to donate 3 million masks to Israeli emergency workers
Israeli-Russian Silicon Valley entrepreneur Yuri Milner has announced he is donating three million masks to Israel’s emergency services as they grapple with the coronavirus outbreak in the nation.
“I would urge business leaders to consider adopting this practice even after the current acute phase of the crisis, and to provide their employees with masks for daily use in the office,” the billionaire says.
“This should become the new norm for all of us to wear a mask when outside our homes… until the scientists come to the rescue, and develop a reliable vaccine or treatment.”
Media asked not to report on events in ultra-Orthodox areas during Shabbat
In a rather unorthodox request, the government is asking the press not to report on the developing situation in Bnei Brak during Shabbat — likely due to requests from the ultra-Orthodox community there.
“Journalists are kindly requested to refrain from reporting (including broadcasting, filming, photographing and sound recording) in ultra-Orthodox areas, municipalities and neighborhoods over Shabbat, from sunset today (Friday, 3 April 2020) until nightfall tomorrow (Saturday, 4 April 2020),” the Government Press Office says. “Exact Shabbat times for any given city may be checked online or in the Israeli national and/or local press.”
4 residents, 2 staff members in Nahariya retirement home diagnosed with virus
Four residents and two staff members at a retirement home in the northern city of Nahariya have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the Walla news site reports.
The facility’s director says everyone was tested after one resident fell ill earlier this week, leading to the diagnosis of the six.
He adds that none of them currently have any symptoms.
Man who knew he had virus took part in a Bnei Brak prayer service anyway
A man previously diagnosed with coronavirus, and who was aware of his illness, was found praying alongside 16 others at a yeshiva in Bnei Brak yesterday, police say.
The prayer service was itself a forbidden event, with residents throughout the country required to stay at home and avoid gatherings of any kind.
Officials say a prayer services at another yeshiva was also broken up. All participants in both events received fines.
Police officials tell Ynet if it sees Bnei Brak residents repeatedly failing to follow instructions “we will go in with hundreds of officers.”
Bnei Brak deputy mayor says closure a ‘death trap’ for city’s elderly
The deputy mayor of Bnei Brak calls the decision to close off his city “a death trap for the city’s elderly” and urges the governments to consider other ways to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Gedalyahu Ben Shimon says the lockdown has caused “many city residents to flood a limited number of supermarkets, thus increasing the danger of infection.
“As opposed to a curfew, where the army takes full responsibility for the hundreds of thousands of residents and provides them with food and medicine, here they’ve taken a half-measure that raises the odds of contagion and could cost human lives. A course correction is required.”
